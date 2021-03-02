Prospect Heights candidate forum Thursday

The League of Women Voters Arlington Heights-Mount Prospect-Buffalo Grove Area will host a virtual candidate forum from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday featuring Prospect Heights City Council candidates Danielle Dash and Mariusz Folta.

The candidates are to fill the Ward 4 Alderman position in the April 6 election. They will get equal time for opening and closing statements, as well as time to answer questions from the audience.

The nonpartisan event allows the public to hear candidates they will be voting for in the upcoming election present their positions on important and timely topics.

To register, visit www.phpl.info/evanced/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=24710.