Prospect Heights candidate forum Thursday
Updated 3/2/2021 8:47 AM
The League of Women Voters Arlington Heights-Mount Prospect-Buffalo Grove Area will host a virtual candidate forum from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday featuring Prospect Heights City Council candidates Danielle Dash and Mariusz Folta.
The candidates are to fill the Ward 4 Alderman position in the April 6 election. They will get equal time for opening and closing statements, as well as time to answer questions from the audience.
The nonpartisan event allows the public to hear candidates they will be voting for in the upcoming election present their positions on important and timely topics.
To register, visit www.phpl.info/evanced/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=24710.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.