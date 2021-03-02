COVID-19 update: J&J vaccine coming soon. Seniors can book United Center appointments Thursday

Jewel-Osco pharmacist Toni Palmisano inoculates an Addison resident with the woman's first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Addison Trail High School in February. Courtesy of the Village of Addison

Illinois is expected to receive 83,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's new COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The shots will be distributed mainly to mass vaccination sites around the state, officials said. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine requires only one dose.

Meanwhile, seniors can register for COVID-19 shots at the United Center in Chicago starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The United Center site opens for limited vaccines on March 9 and will be fully operational March 10 with capacity for 6,000 inoculations a day.

Seniors will be able to exclusively set up appointments at the United Center until 4 p.m. Sunday. At that time, other eligible Illinoisans including essential workers, including police and people with serious medical conditions such as cancer, can schedule shots.

To make an appointment, seniors will need to wait until Thursday at 8:30 a.m., then go online to zocdoc.com/vaccine or call (312) 746-4835. Lengthy wait times may occur and residents are advised to try making an online appointment first.

On Monday, 61,061 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 80,416.

Illinois reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 47 more deaths.

The federal government has delivered 3,630,085 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 2,817,892 shots have been administered.

"The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.

So far, 866,132 people -- 6.8% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,231 COVID-19 patients on Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,189,416 and 20,583 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.