Woman who sued DuPage sheriff receiving methadone treatment

A woman who sued the DuPage County sheriff because she believed she would not receive her prescribed methadone treatment at the DuPage County jail is receiving that treatment, the sheriff's office announced.

Christine Finnigan of Chicago reported to the jail Thursday evening to begin serving a 60-day sentence for DUI. Jail medical officials evaluated her, and decided the methadone treatment was necessary. She was taken to a Wheaton clinic Friday morning, officials said.

Finnigan filed suit in federal court in January, asking for an emergency order directing the jail be to let her bring her methadone and continue to take it. She takes it to treat an opioid addiction.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last week, ruling that he could not consider issuing such an order until Finnigan was in the jail and had been denied methadone treatment.