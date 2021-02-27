Watch forum betweeen candidates for District 25 school board

Watch the eight candidates for the school board in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 take part in a joint interview with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

The 90-minute exchange between incumbents Gina Faso, Rich Olejniczak and Anisha Patel and challengers Melissa Andrews, Gregory Scapillato, Katie Rausch, Deborah Tranter and Todd Witherow was recorded on Zoom on Feb. 22.

The election takes place on April 6. Mail-in voting begins on March 10, with early in-person voting to follow soon after.