State reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 83,048 more shots given

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 34 more deaths. There were 12 deaths in Cook County, one in DuPage County, two in Kane County, two in Lake County and five in Will County.

On Friday, 83,048 doses of vaccine were administered in Illinois, down significantly from the two previous days but above the 7-day rolling average of 69,736 doses per day.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests Feb. 20--26 is 2.4%, down slightly from the day before.

As of Friday night, 1,353 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers were all down from Thursday's totals.

The state is reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,668 specimens for a total of 18,069,753.