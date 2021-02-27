COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 26

This illustration COVID-19 as viewed through a microscope. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Interactive map There have been 504,628 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,446 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 229,124 cases and 4,468 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 244,070 cases and 4,871 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,353 cases and 208 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,833 cases and 57 deaths in Palatine, 5,632 cases and 123 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,238 cases and 69 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,296 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,134 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,838 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,793 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,713 cases and 99 deaths in Glenview, 2,713 cases and 111 deaths in Northbrook, 2,695 cases and 69 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,371 cases and 28 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,272 cases and 46 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,346 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 994 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Friday, DuPage County had 76,542 cases and 1,193 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,242 cases and 131 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,360 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,914 cases and 43 deaths in West Chicago, 3,853 cases and 58 deaths in Wheaton, 3,828 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,760 cases and 53 deaths in Lombard, 3,686 cases and 60 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,492 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,864 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,730 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,246 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,101 cases and 52 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,821 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 59,315 cases with 919 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 50,595 cases with 714 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 14,863 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 10,030 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,901 in St. Charles, 4,222 in Carpentersville, 2,447 in South Elgin, 2,179 in Geneva, 1,983 in Batavia, 880 in Hampshire, 869 in Sugar Grove, 733 in Gilberts, 624 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,249 cases and 265 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 64,803 cases and 887 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.