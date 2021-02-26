'I'm staying': Luxury auto dealership owner vows to stay the course after violent carjacking

The carjacking at the service center of a Des Plaines luxury automobile dealership, where a transportation delivery driver was badly beaten Thursday, wasn't the first time thieves targeted Jidd Motors. It wasn't even the first time that night.

Owner Adam Jidd says surveillance video shows the four men first breaking into the Jidd Motors Showroom in the 1300 block of Rand Road. According to Jidd, they took computers and iPads but were unable to access keys to the vehicles.

According to Des Plaines police, surveillance video shows the same men at the service center in the 800 block of Rand Road about 20 minutes later at 1 a.m. Police say four men attacked the delivery man who was dropping off vehicles at the dealership. Police found the driver, who Jidd says is based out of New York, lying in a snowbank with wrist and leg injuries.

The offenders punched and kicked the man and demanded keys to the vehicles, which they drove away, police said.

"My heart goes out to him and his family," said Jidd, who has set up a GoFundMe account for the driver who was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Jidd, the dealership sells between 500 and 600 vehicles per month. It opened 11 years ago and is among the largest luxury dealerships in the Midwest with close to 1,000 vehicles at the two locations, he said.

"We've become a target," Jidd said, referring to another break-in about six months ago.

The break-ins coupled with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, have made for a stressful year, Jidd said, but he is determined to weather the challenges for his customers and for his nearly 135 employees

"I'm staying," he said. "We're going to improve security and add armed security.

"They were here for me over the years, I'm going to be there for them," he said.