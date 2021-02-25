State vaccinates a record 130,021 people Wednesday

Illinois set a single-day vaccination record on Wednesday, state officials said.

On Wednesday, 130,021 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 66,274, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

Health officials also reported 32 more deaths from the respiratory disease and 1,884 new cases.

The federal government has delivered 3,138,545 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 2,440,950 shots have been administered.

So far, 617,717 people -- 5.27% percent of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,463 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,181,226 and 20,406 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 91,292 virus tests in the last 24 hours.