Des Plaines police investigating dealership carjackings

The Des Plaines Police Department is investigating carjackings that occurred early Thursday morning near an auto dealership.

Police responded to a reported disturbance about 1 a.m. at Jidd Motors, 855 Rand Road, to find a man lying in a snowbank with an apparent wrist and leg injury, according to a news release from Des Plaines police.

The Des Plaines Fire Department was called to the scene to treat the man, who was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigation showed that the man was delivering vehicles to Jidd Motors when he was attacked by three Black men and one white man, according to the release. The victim was punched and kicked repeatedly, and the men demanded the keys to the vehicles, which they drove away, police said.

Police said the same men are suspects in a burglary at 1313 Rand Road in Des Plaines about 20 minutes before the thefts at the Jidd Motors.