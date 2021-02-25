COVID vaccine trial to begin at Lurie Children's Hospital; here's how to register
Updated 2/25/2021 11:49 AM
Lurie Children's Hospital is looking for candidates to enroll in its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Parents interested in having their child or children participate in a future study are being asked to register their interest online. Children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years can participate.
To learn how to register and read more about the trial, click here.
