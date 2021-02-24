Person shot, injured during armed robbery of Marengo gas station

Marengo police responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, to the Circle K/Shell gas station at 600 N. State St., which is also Route 23, for a reported gunshot victim and armed robbery, according to a news release. Alex Vucha/Courtesy Shaw Media

A person shot during a suspected armed robbery of a Marengo gas station was flown to a hospital for treatment very early Wednesday morning, police said.

Marengo police responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Circle K/Shell gas station at 600 N. State St., which is also Route 23, for a reported gunshot victim and armed robbery, according to a news release. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.

The person shot, identified by police as an adult victim, was treated at the scene by Marengo Fire & Rescue personnel and flown to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Police are looking for two men, possibly 25 to 35 years of age. Both suspects were armed with handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marengo Police Department at (815) 568-7231 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.