Federal prosecutor will stay on job in Chicago for now

U.S. Attorney John Lausch listens to a question from reporterrs last July after he announced that ComEd had agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme. Associated Press

John Lausch will remain on the job as the Chicago-based U.S. attorney until his successor is chosen and will not be forced to resign at the end of the month.

Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, and Tammy Duckworth won the rare exception to the blanket order of President Joe Biden to fire the remaining U.S. attorneys nominated by former President Donald Trump by Feb. 28.

A source told the Sun-Times that it is "rock solid" Lausch will stay for the time being, with the signoff coming from the White House and the Department of Justice.

