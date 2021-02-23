COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 23

There have been 501,863 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,402 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 228,093 cases and 4,448 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 242,840 cases and 4,843 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,325 cases and 207 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,809 cases and 57 deaths in Palatine, 5,604 cases and 122 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,213 cases and 67 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,270 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,118 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,825 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,776 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,688 cases and 99 deaths in Glenview, 2,702 cases and 110 deaths in Northbrook, 2,677 cases and 68 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,366 cases and 28 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,266 cases and 45 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,338 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,016 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 76,156 cases and 1,188 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,199 cases and 127 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,337 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,894 cases and 43 deaths in West Chicago, 3,813 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,828 cases and 58 deaths in Wheaton, 3,744 cases and 53 deaths in Lombard, 3,660 cases and 59 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,478 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,842 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,720 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,233 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,088 cases and 52 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,806 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 58,864 cases with 915 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 50,242 cases with 708 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 14,805 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,984 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,847 in St. Charles, 4,207 in Carpentersville, 2,425 in South Elgin, 2,143 in Geneva, 1,954 in Batavia, 871 in Hampshire, 857 in Sugar Grove, 721 in Gilberts, 622 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,076 cases and 261 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 64,432 cases and 882 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.