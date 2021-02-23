Carpentersville man dies after being hit by vehicle in Hoffman Estates

A 52-year-old Carpentersville man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle on Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates, near where a minor two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Beverly Road already was under investigation.

The man, who was not involved with the earlier crash, began crossing Higgins Road about 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by the eastbound vehicle, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he later died, police said.

Neither alcohol or drugs appear to have been a contributing cause of the collision, which remains under investigation by the Hoffman Estates Police Traffic Division and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team.