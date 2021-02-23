Carpentersville man dies after being hit by vehicle in Hoffman Estates
Updated 2/23/2021 2:43 PM
A 52-year-old Carpentersville man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle on Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates, near where a minor two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Beverly Road already was under investigation.
The man, who was not involved with the earlier crash, began crossing Higgins Road about 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by the eastbound vehicle, police said.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he later died, police said.
Neither alcohol or drugs appear to have been a contributing cause of the collision, which remains under investigation by the Hoffman Estates Police Traffic Division and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.