22-year sentence for former Inverness woman in husband's 1979 murder

The 22-year sentence Jacquelyn Greco received Tuesday for her part in the 1979 murder of her husband Carl Gaimari might not have been as lengthy as his relatives had hoped.

But Greco's guilty plea, which comes nearly 42 years after Gaimari was found shot to death in the basement of the couple's Inverness home, offers them a sense that justice has been served.

"We accept the plea agreement on behalf of Carl," his younger brother, John Gaimari, said during the sentencing hearing before Cook County Judge Steven Goebel. "Now the world gets to hear his wife and the mother of his children admit guilt."

"We always knew the truth. Now there is no doubt whatsoever," John Gaimari said in his victim impact statement.

Greco, whose 2016 murder conviction was overturned last year by the Illinois Appellate Court, pleaded guilty in exchange for the sentence, which Goebel imposed according to 1979 law, which requires defendants to serve at least 50% of their sentences before they are eligible for parole. That means the 74-year-old grandmother, who has been in custody nearly eight years, will spend at least three more years in prison.

"Sad, sad, sad is the word that runs through this case," said Goebel, who called the April 30, 1979, murder of the 34-year-old commodities trader "diabolical and premeditated."

"This was a truly heartless, coldblooded and evil plan executed in a way that delayed justice for years," Goebel said.

Prosecutors said greed motivated Greco and her then-lover, a Chicago detective, to arrange for what appeared to be a home invasion that concluded with Gaimari's murder.

Two masked men entered the home through an unlocked back door, tied up Greco and three of her four children and locked them in a master bedroom closet, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ethan Holland. The two men "sat smoking and drinking vodka" until Gaimari returned from work at the Chicago Board of Trade. They took Gaimari to the basement where they shot him six times in the chest with his own gun, Holland said.

Upon returning home from school, the couple's oldest daughter found her mother and siblings in the closet and freed them, Holland said. The couple's 13-year-old daughter discovered her father's body.

For years, Holland said, the daughter "was led to believe falsely that the murder occurred because she left the rear door open."

The gunmen have never been identified. Greco's former lover, who authorities say moved into the home a week after Gaimari's murder, married Greco several months later. They divorced some years later. He has never been charged.