Des Plaines police investigating death of two-week-old boy

Des Plaines police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby boy who died Saturday after his mother fell asleep while breastfeeding.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Colonial Lane at 8:38 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive infant. The Des Plaines Fire Department also responded and took the boy to Northwest

Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 9:27 a.m.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the infant's mother fell asleep while breastfeeding the child between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said. The mother woke up between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., to find the child unresponsive. She immediately contacted emergency services, police said.

Des Plaines police said they are working with the Cook County medical examiner's office and more information will be released at the conclusion of their investigation.

According to a medical examiner's report, an autopsy was conducted Sunday, but a determination of the cause of death is pending.