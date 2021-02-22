 

Des Plaines police investigating death of two-week-old boy

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/22/2021 10:46 AM

Des Plaines police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby boy who died Saturday after his mother fell asleep while breastfeeding.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Colonial Lane at 8:38 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive infant. The Des Plaines Fire Department also responded and took the boy to Northwest

 

Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 9:27 a.m.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the infant's mother fell asleep while breastfeeding the child between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said. The mother woke up between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., to find the child unresponsive. She immediately contacted emergency services, police said.

Des Plaines police said they are working with the Cook County medical examiner's office and more information will be released at the conclusion of their investigation.

According to a medical examiner's report, an autopsy was conducted Sunday, but a determination of the cause of death is pending.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 