Vehicles struck by gunfire on Elgin's east side

Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire early Sunday morning on Elgin's east side, police said.

According to Elgin police, officers were called to the 600 block of Edgebrook Terrace about 1:32 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They arrived to find the two vehicles damaged by suspected gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.