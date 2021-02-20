State reports another 1,922 virus cases, 42 deaths Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 42 additional deaths.

The dead included 10 people in Cook County, three in DuPage County, three in Kane County, one in Lake County, one in McHenry County and one in Will County.

On Friday, 77,813 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. Shots early in the week were curtailed by the winter storm.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests Feb. 13-19 is 2.8%, unchanged from a day earlier.

As of Friday night, 1,551 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 171 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The state is reporting a total of 1,172,824 COVID-19 cases and 20,234 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,212 specimens for a total of 17,547,531.

A total of 2,256,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175. A total of 2,138,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities.