Former Cary mayor Alexakos a cheerful man who could 'talk to anybody'

Former Cary mayor Gus Alexakos, who was living in Florida at the time of his death, died on Feb. 5. He was 86.

He served as the mayor of Cary from 1975 to 1983 and also held other positions, including with the McHenry County Municipal Association and as president of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, an organization founded in Georgia to fight for civil rights.

"He was a good dad, always happy," Thomas Alexakos, his son, who lives in Orlando, said.

Gus Alexakos played baseball throughout high school and even tried out for the Baltimore Orioles' minor league team.

"He grew up in Chicago, and he just loved playing baseball as a kid and just kept playing," Thomas Alexakos said.

As mayor, Gus Alexakos helped get the current village hall constructed, Thomas Alexakos said. He also helped the village gain development.

"One of the things my dad did as mayor was he got the first fast-food restaurant in town, which is McDonald's over there by the Jewel," Thomas Alexakos said. Gus Alexakos also got Cary's Jewel-Osco to come to the area around the same time, Thomas Alexakos said.

Gus Alexakos, who owned Photography by Alexakos, was also a Jaycee member, a Chamber of Commerce member, school board member and village trustee. In 1980, he ran for Illinois state senator.

"He was always busy, but he always made time for family," Thomas Alexakos said.

Alexakos is survived by his son, Thomas, His other son, James, and his wife, Sharon died previously.