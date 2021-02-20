COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 19

Interactive map There have been 498,898 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,346 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 226,909 cases and 4,416 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 241,781 cases and 4,819 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,239 cases and 206 deaths in Des Plaines, 8,282 cases and 56 deaths in Palatine, 5,771 cases and 122 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,179 cases and 67 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,250 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,100 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,817 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,762 cases and 114 deaths in Wheeling, 3,658 cases and 99 deaths in Glenview, 2,672 cases and 110 deaths in Northbrook, 2,645 cases and 66 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,355 cases and 28 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,257 cases and 45 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,332 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,012 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 75,587 cases and 1,175 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 6,161 cases and 126 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,318 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,877 cases and 43 deaths in West Chicago, 3,786 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,804 cases and 55 deaths in Wheaton, 3,729 cases and 52 deaths in Lombard, 3,649 cases and 59 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,472cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,829 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,715 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,225 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,085 cases and 49 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,803 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 58,508 cases with 913 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 49,986 cases with 703 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Saturday: 14,741 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,943 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,824 in St. Charles, 4,194 in Carpentersville, 2,415 in South Elgin, 2,135 in Geneva, 1,930 in Batavia, 866 in Hampshire, 844 in Sugar Grove, 715 in Gilberts, 612 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 23,914 cases and 260 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 63,994 cases and 879 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.