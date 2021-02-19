Judson indefinitely postpones April World Leaders Forum with Gen. Petraeus

Former CIA director retired Gen. David Petraeus, speaking here during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2018, is headlining Judson University's World Leaders Forum, which has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic. Associated Press

Judson University in Elgin is postponing its World Leaders Forum featuring retired four-star Gen. David Petraeus until further notice due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on public gatherings.

The event, the ninth in the series, originally was scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020, and rescheduled for April at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Current ticketholders will be refunded.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Judson's signature event, which has brought some of the world's most significant thought leaders to the suburbs.

Petraeus, former CIA director, is the first military veteran to headline the event previously graced by heads of state and career politicians.

Previous World Leaders Forum speakers include former President George W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, a joint appearance by former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, and former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

The World Leaders Forum also presents various speaker series throughout the year that may resume sooner. Information about future events can be found at worldleadersforum.info.