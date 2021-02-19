COVID-19 update: State passes 2 million vaccine doses given, 63 more deaths, 2,219 new cases

More than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Illinois, state health officials reported today.

Of the 2,060,706 doses that have now gone into the arms of Illinois residents and workers, 1,015,724 were used to fully vaccinate individuals who have now received two shots. That means almost half the doses were used to fully vaccinate individuals.

Health officials reported 83,673 additional inoculations today, including 35,107 second doses to fully vaccinate those individuals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 63 more Illinois residents have died from the respiratory disease, bringing the state's death toll to 20,192 since the outbreak began.

IDPH figures also show 2,219 new cases were diagnosed. The state is reporting 1,170,902 Illinois residents have now been infected with the virus.

Hospitals statewide reported 1,596 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated as well. It's the first time since late September that there are fewer than 1,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of those currently hospitalized, 366 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.8%, up slightly from the day before, but part of a continuing decline from a high of 13.2% in mid-November.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of new infections among specific populations. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.