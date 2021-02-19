Bloomingdale postpones hearing on revoking Indian Lakes license

Bloomingdale officials have postponed a public hearing on whether to revoke the business license of a hotel where one person was fatally shot and five others wounded earlier this month.

The village agreed to push back the hearing to March 16, after the owners of the Indian Lakes Hotel asked for an extension. The meeting was originally scheduled for next week.

Indian Lakes will be required to remain closed until the hearing, Village President Franco Coladipietro said Friday.

The village has taken steps to force the hotel out of business in response to the fallout over the shooting and growing complaints in recent years about police activity and maintenance at the former golf resort.

"This has been an ongoing issue with our residents, and in particular, the residents who live in close proximity to the property," Coladipietro said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the Feb. 6 shooting of James McGill Jr., a 27-year-old from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. A 22-year-old man also was critically injured. Four other people were treated and released from hospitals in Chicago and the suburbs.

Before the shooting broke out, more than 100 people were partying on the upper floors of the hotel when a dispute devolved into violence.

If the board revokes the license, the village will effectively shut down the 40-year-old hotel, once a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired vacation getaway known for its distinctive hexagonal shape.

The village also planned to initiate proceedings to rescind the hotel's liquor license. But the Indian Lakes ownership group has surrendered the liquor license to the village, Coladipietro said.

"That was part of the agreement on the hearing continuation," he said.

Indian Lakes closed its 27-hole golf course in late 2016 and not long after lost its Hilton branding on the property. The village last year purchased the former golf course to protect it from development.

Schaumburg attorney Harold Francke represents Indian Lakes, according to village documents. Francke has not responded to multiple requests for comment.