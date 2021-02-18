Itasca hoping to bring back July 4 fireworks with COVID-19 precautions

Itasca's Fourth of July celebration may return to Hamilton Lakes this year, but with social distancing guidelines in place. Daily Herald file photo

Itasca hopes to bring back Fourth of July fireworks after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be canceled last year. Daily Herald file photo

Itasca officials seek to bring back the popular Fourth of July fireworks show, but COVID-19 still poses some challenges.

Officials met Tuesday night to discuss putting on the show with partner Hamilton Lakes Business Park after the pandemic forced the village to cancel it last year. The fireworks display is one of the largest in the suburbs, bringing an average of 25,000 viewers.

Although village board members want to host the event in some capacity, the question of how the event will take place was not immediately clear and likely won't be until late March.

Mayor Jeff Pruyn was clear on what will not be included at the event. No live music will be played and there are no food vendors planned for the event this year.

"We all want to do it and we plan on hosting the event unless something drastic changes," Pruyn said. "I think everyone deserves a bit of normalcy after all of this. This is an event where people can safely socially distance outside and enjoy the show."

Hamilton Lakes spokesman Rick Staback said the public could be spread out in an area west of a lake on Pierce Road, with the staging area for the fireworks in a field east of Hamilton Lakes Drive and to the south of Pierce Road near the Jewel Osco headquarters.

The field would be sectioned off into 10,000 12x12 grids that would accommodate four people per grid, and people would be asked not to form larger groups.

Parking would begin at 7 p.m. at Hamilton Lakes Drive and Windsor Drive, and parking would be $20 rather than the $25 charged in previous years.

Village trustees were divided on the ability to enforce restrictions.

"We need to lay down ground rules, but we can't reinforce all of these rules," Trustee Mike Latoria said. "Let's enforce them to the best of our abilities."

Other possible alternatives discussed were making it a car-only event, reducing access to Itasca residents only, or shooting off the fireworks without any attendees present and letting residents watch from their homes or yards.

The budget is projected to be $150,000, roughly $38,000 less than the planned 2020 event. The budget is not finalized because of uncertainty about the details and whether added costs such as security are needed.

Village Administrator Carie Anne Ergo said the village needs to be mindful of crowd restrictions. Currently, the state is in Stage 4 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

"I want to manage expectations," Ergo said. "I think having this kind of event is to be determined based on what the state will allow."

• Trey Arline is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.