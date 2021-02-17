Police: Man showed gun when asked to wear mask at Batavia store
Updated 2/18/2021 8:43 AM
A St. Charles man faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge for displaying a gun after being asked to wear a face covering at a Batavia Menards, authorities said.
Batavia police say a worker at the store at 300 N. Randall Road asked Timothy J. Ruschke, 51, to wear a mask, per store policy, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Ruschke instead pulled up his shirt and displayed a weapon tucked in the waistband of his pants, according to a news release from police.
Police found him in the store and arrested him without incident, according to the news release.
No further information was available late Wednesday.
