Police: Man showed gun when asked to wear mask at Batavia store

A St. Charles man faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge for displaying a gun after being asked to wear a face covering at a Batavia Menards, authorities said.

Batavia police say a worker at the store at 300 N. Randall Road asked Timothy J. Ruschke, 51, to wear a mask, per store policy, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ruschke instead pulled up his shirt and displayed a weapon tucked in the waistband of his pants, according to a news release from police.

Police found him in the store and arrested him without incident, according to the news release.

No further information was available late Wednesday.