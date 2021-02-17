 

Illinois inoculates 40,380 more with COVID-19 vaccine

  Occupational therapist Lauren Green, of Hometown, winces as she receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oak Street Health nurse Tiffany Pipkins last month at a mass vaccination event offered by the clinic in Chicago Heights.

      Occupational therapist Lauren Green, of Hometown, winces as she receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oak Street Health nurse Tiffany Pipkins last month at a mass vaccination event offered by the clinic in Chicago Heights. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer, Jan. 18

 
Updated 2/17/2021 12:08 PM

State health officials announced today 40,380 more Illinois residents and workers received COVID-19 vaccines doses.

That brings the number of doses administered statewide to 1,903,942 since the vaccine rollout began more than two months ago.

 

Also, officials announced 24 more Illinois residents have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 20,057.

The state reported another 1,795 infections as well, which means 1,166,717 cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide reported 1,719 patients were being treated for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 375 were in intensive care, according to state health department figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.8%. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

