As much of nation faces utility emergencies, Nicor and ComEd are confident in their services

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snowstorm hit the area on Sunday night. Associated Press

As unusually cold weather causes utility outages and other emergencies across the country this week, Nicor Gas and ComEd officials are confident their services will continue unhindered in northern Illinois.

"Our system is operating very well right now," ComEd spokesman John Schoen said. "We've really seen minimal outages as a result of the weather, and we expect that to continue."

Nicor spokeswoman Jennifer Golz was similarly optimistic.

"Even through the heavy snowfall and extreme cold spell, our system performed exactly as we prepare for," Golz said.

The frightening utility outages in Texas, which have left millions of residents without heat or electricity, occurred because of extreme demand and overloaded, frozen utility plants, experts have said.

In northern Illinois, ComEd purchases electricity generated by other companies and delivers it to more than 4 million customers.

ComEd's grid is operating "pretty well," Schoen said. That's partially because the snow that's fallen recently has been powdery and light, not the heavy and wet snow that can freeze and bring down trees and power lines, he said.

Things are going so well here that ComEd crews have been working to restore power in West Virginia after an ice storm wreaked havoc in that state. Crews may be sent to other states, too, Schoen said.

Nicor provides natural gas for heating, cooking and other uses to more than 2.2 million customers in northern Illinois, including most of suburban Chicago.

Nicor prepares for cold weather so it's ready when natural gas usage increases, Golz said. The company buys natural gas when prices typically are low and stores it in eight underground fields for later use.

"We have about 150 billion cubic feet of annual storage capacity, which accounts for about 40% of our natural gas delivery during the coldest months of the year," Golz said.

Those purchase-and-storage efforts keep customers' prices relatively lower and ensures reliable service, Golz said.

Additionally, when temperatures drop well below freezing as they are now, Nicor still is able to deliver natural gas through its modernized pipeline, Golz said.

With supply high, consumers don't need to conserve natural gas, Golz said. But according to a company news release, people can save energy to reduce bills by:

• Regularly replacing air and furnace filters, typically every 60 days to 90 days.

• Opening window coverings during the day to allow sunlight to heat homes naturally.

• Closing curtains at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

• Adjusting timer controls and programmable thermostats.