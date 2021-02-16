Fire causes extensive damage to Wheaton townhouse

No one was injured in a Monday night fire that left a Wheaton townhouse uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called about 7 p.m. to the fire on the 1500 block of Raven Hill Drive.

Arriving crews found heavy fire in the rear of an end-unit townhouse, with fire spreading to the attic. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The residents were inside the home at the time and discovered the fire, officials said in a news release. They escaped unharmed.

The fire caused extensive damage to the structure, and it was deemed uninhabitable.

Investigators haven't determined an exact cause, but it does not appear to be suspicious, officials said. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

Wheaton firefighters were assisted on the scene by Wheaton police and several neighboring fire departments.

The residence was turned back over to the property owner. Only the occupants of the unit where the fire occurred were displaced.