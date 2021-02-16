COVID-19 update: Daily vaccinations dip to 40,354, 32 more deaths, 1,348 new cases

Snow and frigid weather will likely impinge on COVID-19 vaccinations this week, officials said Tuesday, as new cases of the virus reached 1,348 with 32 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

On Monday, 40,354 more people received COVID-19 shots, a drop from the seven-day average of 63,772, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The federal government has delivered 2,474,875 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered.

"Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days," IDPH officials said in a statement.

So far, 430,489 people -- 3.38% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,726 COVID-19 patients as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,164,922 and 20,034 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 46,630 virus tests in the last 24 hours.