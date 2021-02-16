COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 16

Interactive map There have been 496,064 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,288 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 225,742 cases and 4,388 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 241,128 cases and 4,795 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,239 cases and 206 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,742 cases and 56 deaths in Palatine, 5,526 cases and 119 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,157 cases and 66 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,235 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,089 and 63 deaths in Streamwood, 3,784 cases and 61 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,750 cases and 114 deaths in Wheeling, 3,631 cases and 99 deaths in Glenview, 2,652 cases and 109 deaths in Northbrook, 2,612 cases and 66 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,385 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,252 cases and 45 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,324 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,023 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 75,140 cases and 1,159 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,070 cases and 123 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,298 cases and 34 deaths in Addison, 3,860 cases and 42 deaths in West Chicago, 3,786 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,791 cases and 55 deaths in Wheaton, 3,710 cases and 51 deaths in Lombard, 3,623 cases and 59 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,466 cases and 25 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,803 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,695 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,219 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,076 cases and 45 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,789 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 58,174 cases with 908 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 49,726 cases with 700 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Thursday: 14,675 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,883 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,808 in St. Charles, 4,180 in Carpentersville, 2,402 in South Elgin, 2,125 in Geneva, 1,920 in Batavia, 860 in Hampshire, 836 in Sugar Grove, 706 in Gilberts, 609 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 23,724 cases and 259 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 63,558 cases and 874 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.