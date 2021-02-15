More snow coming through noon Tuesday

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com, File PhotoCook County is under a Winter Storm Warning through noon Tuesday.

Another winter storm is expected to bring more snow to Chicago and the suburbs through Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Lake effect snow is expected to be heaviest in Cook County, which is under a Winter Storm Warning through noon Tuesday.

Travel could be dangerous with low visibility, especially southeast of I-55.

The heaviest snow is expected to come Monday night into Tuesday, with accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in Cook County, especially near the lake. Snow totals will vary throughout the region, with 2 to 5 inches west of Cook County.

Temperatures remain dangerously cold, with wind chills as low as -20.

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways advises drivers to slow down, stay alert, watch for snow plows and keep your headlights on.