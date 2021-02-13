 

COVID-19 update: 53 more deaths, while 79,704 more get vaccine

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/13/2021 12:51 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,092 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

Six deaths were reported in Cook County, seven in DuPage County, four in Lake County and one in Will County, according to new data at dph.illinois.gov. No new deaths were reported in Kane or McHenry counties.

 

That brings the total of cases in Illinois since the crisis started to more than 1.16 million. The state's death total has reached 19,926, officials announced.

Vaccinations are continuing, however. On Friday, 79,704 doses were administered statewide, health officials said. The total number of doses administered in Illinois has risen to more than 1.72 million as of Friday night, officials said.

More than 2.57 million vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,892 people with COVID-19 as of Friday night. Of those, 425 patients were in intensive care units and 202 were on ventilators.

Labs processed 84,990 virus tests in the most recent 24-hour period for which data was available.

