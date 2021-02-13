COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 12

There have been 493,144 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,211 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 224,548 cases and 4,346 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 240,025 cases and 4,768 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,163 cases and 203 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,696 cases and 56 deaths in Palatine, 5,467 cases and 119 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,074 cases and 66 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,201 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,054 and 63 deaths in Streamwood, 3,738 cases and 61 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,721 cases and 114 deaths in Wheeling, 3,604 cases and 97 deaths in Glenview, 2,627 cases and 107 deaths in Northbrook, 2,567 cases and 65 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,359 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,236 cases and 44 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,302 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 997 cases and 32 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 74,578 cases and 1,145 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,029 cases and 123 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,287 cases and 33 deaths in Addison, 3,848 cases and 42 deaths in West Chicago, 3,775 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,774 cases and 53 deaths in Wheaton, 3,678 cases and 51 deaths in Lombard, 3,605 cases and 59 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,452 cases and 24 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,787 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,683 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,207 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,069 cases and 43 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,789 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 57,810 cases with 895 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 49,470 cases with 699 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Thursday: 14,585 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,806 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,784 in St. Charles, 4,160 in Carpentersville, 2,383 in South Elgin, 2,103 in Geneva, 1,898 in Batavia, 856 in Hampshire, 826 in Sugar Grove, 698 in Gilberts, 602 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 23,561 cases and 257 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 63,176 cases and 869 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.