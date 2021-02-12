Route 12 closed about an hour near Hawthorn Woods after crash, car fire

An apparent collision left a car on fire and closed southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road near Hawthorn Woods Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Tim Sullivan

Southbound Route 12 between Wauconda and Lake Zurich was closed for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon after a fiery crash apparently involving a car and a semitrailer truck.

The road was closed for the scene to be cleared but was reopened by about 5 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported, according to Lake County sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Friday on Route 12 near Timberlake Drive south of Old McHenry Road.

The Lake County Passage traffic alert system reported at 4:18 p.m. that southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road in North Barrington was blocked due to a crash.

About 15 minutes later, drivers were told to expect heavy delays on northbound Route 12 north of Miller Road in North Barrington.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.