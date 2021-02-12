 

Route 12 closed about an hour near Hawthorn Woods after crash, car fire

  • An apparent collision left a car on fire and closed southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road near Hawthorn Woods Friday afternoon. Heavy traffic delays were reported.

  • Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer truck Friday on southbound Route 12 near Hawthorn Woods.

  • An apparent collision left a car on fire and closed southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road near Hawthorn Woods Friday afternoon.

  • An apparent collision left a car on fire and closed southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road near Hawthorn Woods Friday afternoon.

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/12/2021 6:15 PM

Southbound Route 12 between Wauconda and Lake Zurich was closed for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon after a fiery crash apparently involving a car and a semitrailer truck.

The road was closed for the scene to be cleared but was reopened by about 5 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported, according to Lake County sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.

 

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Friday on Route 12 near Timberlake Drive south of Old McHenry Road.

The Lake County Passage traffic alert system reported at 4:18 p.m. that southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road in North Barrington was blocked due to a crash.

About 15 minutes later, drivers were told to expect heavy delays on northbound Route 12 north of Miller Road in North Barrington.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

