Route 12 closed about an hour near Hawthorn Woods after crash, car fire
Southbound Route 12 between Wauconda and Lake Zurich was closed for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon after a fiery crash apparently involving a car and a semitrailer truck.
The road was closed for the scene to be cleared but was reopened by about 5 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported, according to Lake County sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.
The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Friday on Route 12 near Timberlake Drive south of Old McHenry Road.
The Lake County Passage traffic alert system reported at 4:18 p.m. that southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road in North Barrington was blocked due to a crash.
About 15 minutes later, drivers were told to expect heavy delays on northbound Route 12 north of Miller Road in North Barrington.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.