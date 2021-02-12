One-fourth of Illinoisans 65 and older have received vaccine

Mount Prospect resident Eileen Kane said she was "excited" to receive her first COVID-19 vaccine inoculation last week administered by Nathaly Castillo at a joint vaccination site operated by the Illinois National Guard and the Cook County Public Health Department at Triton College in River Grove. Mark Welsh/Daily Herald, Feb. 3

More than one in four Illinois residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, new data released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health shows.

That compares to nearly one in 10 of the state's population overall that has received at least one shot.

The news comes amid efforts to ramp up the pace of vaccinations in Illinois as eligibility expands despite short supplies. The state on Feb. 25 is opening vaccination to any adult with certain medical conditions, prompting an outcry from some over 65 who've struggled to get shots and leading authorities in suburban Cook County and Chicago to say they won't go along with that plan.

The vaccination data report on the IDPH website, dph.illinois.gov, shows 549,720 Illinoisans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine regimen. That includes 74,636 in that age group who are now considered fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose, or one in every 27 residents who are 65 and older.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau figures from 2019, there are about 2,040,000 Illinoisans who are 65 or older.

The same data set shows nearly 10% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine by Thursday. That accounts for the nearly 400,000 who have been fully vaccinated by Illinois providers as well as almost 56,000 Illinois workers who live out of state but received inoculations in Illinois.

About a third of the state's 12.7 million residents are currently eligible to be vaccinated, not including those who will be added Feb. 25.

"It's not just an issue of equity; it's also the right thing to do," Pritzker said Friday during a tour of a community health clinic in the South suburbs. "By expanding the pool of those eligible, as our supplies are projected to increase, Illinois is advancing the goals of attaining equity, keeping those most at risk healthy and reducing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

So far, providers in Illinois have administered 1,644,483 total vaccine inoculations, and 374,722 people have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH records.

Of those doses, 62% went to people between the ages of 16 and 64, while 38% went to those 65 and older, IDPH records show.

The new data also shows that 66.1% of the vaccine doses went into the arms of white residents in Illinois. Black and Hispanic residents each received 7.3% of the doses. Illinois residents of Asian descent account for more than 5.1% of the vaccine doses, while Illinoisans who identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander received less than 1% of the doses, as did those who claim Native American or Native Alaskan heritage.

More than 11% of those receiving the vaccine did not provide a race or ethnicity, while 2.6% marked "other" when asked to choose a racial or ethnic option.

More than 1 million doses administered in Illinois went into the arms of a woman, according to the IDPH data. Men received 590,185 of the doses. More than two-thirds of those who have been fully vaccinated are women, while less than a third are men.

Also Friday, state health officials announced 32 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and 2,598 more infections were reported as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 19,873 since the outbreak began, while 1,158,431 Illinoisans have been infected, according to IDPH records.

Hospitals statewide reported 1,915 patients being treated for the virus, while 437 of those hospitalized are in intensive care.

IDPH figures also show the state's case positivity rate is at 3.1%.