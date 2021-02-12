Feder: WTTW news chief Hugo Balta under scrutiny for social media posts

Hugo Balta, news director of WTTW-Channel 11 and executive producer of the nightly newscast "Chicago Tonight," has been sidelined by his bosses for apparently sharing too much on social media, Robert Feder writes.

Officials of parent company Window to the World Communications confirmed Thursday that Balta was placed on administrative leave but offered no further comment.

Sources said he was under review for tweeting what were described as overtly political opinions and posting some odd Instagram videos of himself.

Balta, 50, is about to mark his first year as news chief of the public television station, where he also hosts the weekly show "Chicago Tonight: Latino Voices."

"I am grateful for the time to consider personal matters," Balta said in an emailed statement. "I anticipate a return to the newsroom in early March."

