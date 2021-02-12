Almost 100,000 vaccines administered Thursday in Illinois

Mark Welsh/Daily Herald, Feb. 3, 2021"I'm excited." is how Eileen Kane of Mt. Prospect described it before she received her first COVID-19 shot administered by National Guard personal Nathaly Castillo of Bolingbrook at Triton College in River Grove.

Illinois vaccine providers recorded nearly 100,000 inoculations Thursday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

State health officials reported 95,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, a single-day record for the state.

So far, 1,269,761 Illinois residents and workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 32 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and 2,598 more infections were reported as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 19,873 since the outbreak began, while 1,158,431 Illinoisans have been infected, according to IDPH records.

Hospitals statewide reported 1,915 patients being treated for the virus, while 437 of those hospitalized are in intensive care.

IDPH figures also show the state's case positivity rate is at 3.1%.