COVID-19 update: 69,029 more people receive vaccine, 102 more deaths, 2,838 new cases

Teachers get COVID-19 vaccinations at Round Lake High School. Courtesy of Round Lake Area Unit District 116

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,838 Thursday with 102 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 69,029 more people received COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the seven-day average of 56,094.

The federal government has delivered 2,385,950 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 1,549,108 people have been inoculated.

So far, 346,773 people -- 2.72% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,954 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 3.3%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,155,833 and 19,841 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 96,525 virus tests in the last 24 hours.