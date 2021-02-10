Pritzker expanding vaccine eligibility later this month

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will expand the roster of those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations later this month to include those under the age of 65 who have medical issues that place them at a high risk for severe symptoms.

Pritzker said those with medical vulnerabilities -- like those with chronic respiratory diseases or undergoing cancer treatments -- will be eligible under Phase 1B guidelines by Feb. 25.

The governor said his decision to include the new batch of eligible residents follows guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He added that "ramped up" supplies of vaccines to Illinois will provide more opportunities for those who meet the new requirements to receive a vaccine as well as those who have struggled to get a vaccine appointment who already qualify.

"As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting them," Pritzker said Wednesday during a tour of a large-scale vaccination site in downstate Adams County.

Pritzker said that while supplies of the vaccine remain slower than he'd like to see, federal officials this week promised 5% more doses this week than the state was originally slated to receive.

Also among those who will be eligible under the new Phase 1B guidelines are people who have received organ transplants, pregnant women, those with heart conditions, people with sickle cell disease, pulmonary diseases (including COPD), chronic kidney disease, diabetes and the obese, according to a news release from the governor's office.