Former Chivas, America player charged with cocaine possession after traffic stop near Waukegan

Luis Alonso Sandoval-Oliva, a former soccer player whose career included appearances with Mexican club giants Guadalajara and America, was arrested on drug charges last week in the north suburbs.

On Feb. 2, Sandoval-Oliva, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive in West Chicago, was pulled over by a deputy for following another vehicle too closely about 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 94 near mile-marker 12 in an unincorporated area near Waukegan, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sandoval-Oliva was allegedly found with one kilogram of cocaine, the sheriff's office said. He was also allegedly driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance.

