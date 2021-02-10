Former Chivas, America player charged with cocaine possession after traffic stop near Waukegan
Updated 2/10/2021 8:15 PM
Luis Alonso Sandoval-Oliva, a former soccer player whose career included appearances with Mexican club giants Guadalajara and America, was arrested on drug charges last week in the north suburbs.
On Feb. 2, Sandoval-Oliva, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive in West Chicago, was pulled over by a deputy for following another vehicle too closely about 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 94 near mile-marker 12 in an unincorporated area near Waukegan, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.
Sandoval-Oliva was allegedly found with one kilogram of cocaine, the sheriff's office said. He was also allegedly driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.