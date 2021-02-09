Illinois gamblers wagered $45.6M on Super Bowl

Super Bowl wagering at Illinois' eight licensed sportsbooks netted the state nearly $1.2 million in tax revenue, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois generated nearly $1.2 million in gambling tax revenue from Super Bowl bets made at sportsbooks throughout the state.

That's according to preliminary wagering information released by the Illinois Gaming Board.

More than $45.6 million was wagered by gamblers in Illinois on the Super Bowl, according to the state gambling oversight agency, almost all of it online.

Just $2.8 million of the bets were made in person at the sportsbooks, officials said.

Sportsbooks generated nearly $7.7 million in revenue from those wagers, which Illinois gets a 15% cut. That amounted to $1,148,900, according to gaming board records.

Officials from the state agency note the figures are preliminary and likely to increase as more details and wagers from the state's eight sportsbooks are finalized.

In November -- the most recent month with available tax data from the gaming board -- the state received almost $6.2 million in tax revenue from sports betting, again almost all of it coming from online betting.