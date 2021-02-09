Feder: Medill at 100 marks 'monumental milestone'

Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston was founded 100 years ago.

Happy 100th birthday to my alma mater, the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Founded with backing from the Chicago Tribune and publisher Robert R. McCormick, it was named for Joseph Medill, a former editor of the Tribune and former mayor of Chicago. The school lists more than 30 Pulitzer Prize winners among its graduates.

A centennial website features an interactive timeline of the school's history, a calendar of special events and personal memories of those who passed through Fisk Hall.

