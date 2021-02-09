COVID-19 update: 58,189 more people receive vaccine, 20 more deaths, 2,082 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,082 Tuesday with 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 58,189 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 55,455.

The state has received 2,134,225 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered.

So far, 311,569 people -- or 2.45% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,117 COVID-19 patients as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,150,170 and 19,686 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 55,705 virus tests in the last 24 hours.