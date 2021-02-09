COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 9

There have been 489,763 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,144 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 223,240 cases and 4,307 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 238,517 cases and 4,723 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,125 cases and 200 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,675 cases and 56 deaths in Palatine, 5,438 cases and 118 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,053 cases and 65 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,178 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,043 and 66 deaths in Streamwood, 3,720 cases and 59 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,707 cases and 114 deaths in Wheeling, 3,587 cases and 97 deaths in Glenview, 2,610 cases and 106 deaths in Northbrook, 2,544 cases and 65 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,360 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,232 cases and 43 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,290 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 990 cases and 32 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 73,981 cases and 1,136 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 5,956 cases and 123 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,260 cases and 33 deaths in Addison, 3,836 cases and 41 deaths in West Chicago, 3,748 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,836 cases and 51 deaths in Wheaton, 3,640 cases and 51 deaths in Lombard, 3,586 cases and 59 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,432 cases and 24 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,765 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,661 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,191 cases and 17 deaths in Villa Park, 2,059 cases and 42 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,765 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 57,323 cases with 892 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 49,170 cases with 694 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 14,531 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,769 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,766 in St. Charles, 4,147 in Carpentersville, 2,374 in South Elgin, 2,086 in Geneva, 1,890 in Batavia, 851 in Hampshire, 823 in Sugar Grove, 693 in Gilberts, 599 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 23,361 cases and 255 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 62,688 cases and 860 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.