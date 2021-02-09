Chicago teachers expected to vote by midnight

As the Chicago Teachers Union prepared to announce the results of a vote by its 25,000 members on whether to approve Chicago Public Schools' latest reopening terms, the district on Tuesday signaled that it's looking past the ongoing labor dispute by giving some staffers the opportunity to sign up for vaccinations and reinstating teachers who were previously locked out of their virtual classrooms.

The voting is expected to close out just before midnight. Shortly thereafter, the union is expected to certify the results and inform members before making them public, union spokeswoman Chris Geovanis said.

Geovanis said the union planned to promptly announce the results to allow members to either prepare for a return to the classroom or a potential strike. As part of the reopening plan, in-person classes for prekindergarten special education cluster programs would resume Thursday.

