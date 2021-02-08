Rail crossing closing for repairs Wednesday in downtown Arlington Heights

The rail crossing at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway in downtown Arlington Heights will be closed for 24 hours, weather permitting, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The full closure is necessary for emergency repairs to the crossing, officials said. Work is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area.

They are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.