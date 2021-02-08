Illinois records 16,110 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

State health officials reported today that 16,110 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 1,358,967 with 299,172 now fully vaccinated with two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since inoculations began in mid-December.

Also, Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths as well as 1,747 additional new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

Since the outbreak began, 19,668 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 1,148,088 have contracted the virus.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 3.3%, its lowest point since Oct. 4. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of new infections throughout a specific population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

IDPH officials also reported 2,161 people were being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19 infections, with 469 of them in intensive care beds.