 

Crash closes portion of Randall Road

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 2/5/2021 8:50 AM

Randall Road is closed between Bolcum Road and Silver Glen Road after a crash, sigalert.com is reporting.

There are no further details about the crash at this time.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 