CPS plans to lock out some teachers who don't show up Monday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools officials say they will lock out preschool teachers and staff who work with disabled children from remote work if they don't return to schools Monday, reigniting the potential for the city's second teachers strike in 15 months.

It's a threat the mayor and the school system have made but then backed off from several times the past two weeks. But if they follow through, a Chicago Teachers Union walkout would likely be triggered, plunging the school system into deeper turmoil during a pandemic that has upended education for the past year.

"Despite making significant compromises in an effort to reach a deal with CTU leadership, we still do not have an agreement," the mayor and schools chief Janice Jackson wrote in an email to staff early Friday evening. "We have the power to make sure this virus does not further disrupt the growth and progress of all our students. We hope a resolution is near, and we thank you for your patience and support."

The email was sent as a virtual meeting of thousands of union members was taking place, and during which union President Jesse Sharkey said nobody should report to schools Monday without a full agreement between the union and CPS.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.