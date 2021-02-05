 

Bundle up or stay home: Dangerously cold temperatures coming this weekend

Daily Herald Report
Updated 2/5/2021 11:03 AM

Bundle up, Chicago! (Or just stay inside.) A blast of Arctic air this weekend is bringing the region its lowest temperatures of the season so far with consistent subzero wind chills and occasional rounds of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, daytime temperatures will be in the single digits and teens throughout the weekend, with dangerously low wind chills of -25 to -15 expected Saturday and Sunday nights. Expect subzero overnight lows, especially in the suburbs.

Friday could see blustery conditions and blowing snow, followed by three opportunities for potential snow accumulation through Monday.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to limit time outdoors, prepare vehicles and buildings for the cold, and to check on elderly family members and neighbors.

So that's the bad news. Ready for more bad news? The cold weather is expected to persist next week.

